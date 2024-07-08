Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.21.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Alexander Amato relinquishes command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein. Leghorn Army Depot, Livorno, Italy, June 21, 2024.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930163
    VIRIN: 240621-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110432341
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S Army
    405th Army Field Support Brigade
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    Army Field Support Battalion-Africa
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT