    250 Guardia di Finanza B-Roll Package

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    Italian Colonel Davide Cardia, Pordenone Guardia di Finanza providence commander, shares the importance of celebrating the history of the 250th year anniversary of the Guardia di Finanza in Pordenone, Italy, June 26, 2024. The Guardia di Finanza is a modern police force committed to the protection of the national and European budget and to the defense of the economic freedoms of citizens to affirm the principles of legality and justice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930162
    VIRIN: 240626-F-WT341-2259
    Filename: DOD_110432333
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Guardia di Finanza B-Roll Package, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

