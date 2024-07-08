250 Guardia di Finanza B-Roll Package

Italian Colonel Davide Cardia, Pordenone Guardia di Finanza providence commander, shares the importance of celebrating the history of the 250th year anniversary of the Guardia di Finanza in Pordenone, Italy, June 26, 2024. The Guardia di Finanza is a modern police force committed to the protection of the national and European budget and to the defense of the economic freedoms of citizens to affirm the principles of legality and justice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930162
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-WT341-2259
|Filename:
|DOD_110432333
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
