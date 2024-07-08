250 Guardia di Finanza B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Italian Colonel Davide Cardia, Pordenone Guardia di Finanza providence commander, shares the importance of celebrating the history of the 250th year anniversary of the Guardia di Finanza in Pordenone, Italy, June 26, 2024. The Guardia di Finanza is a modern police force committed to the protection of the national and European budget and to the defense of the economic freedoms of citizens to affirm the principles of legality and justice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)