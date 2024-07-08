Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powidz APS-2 Worksite Overview

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The Powidz APS-2 Worksite overview facility video in Powidz, Poland, June 27, 2024. The 650,000-square-foot facility serves as a storage and maintenance location for equipment at the forefront of Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930159
    VIRIN: 240709-A-GG601-1002
    Filename: DOD_110432311
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    This work, Powidz APS-2 Worksite Overview, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

