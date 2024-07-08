Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rising Sun at Enoshima, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Are you curious about places to go and things to do while you’re stationed in Japan? Check out the renewed “Rising Sun” program, back after a hiatus, which highlights activities, events, culture and history in the local area that you can enjoy!



    In this episode, we visited the historic island of Enoshima, which is just a one-hour drive from Camp Zama. Here, among other activities, you can enjoy the scenic beauty of the island, eat delicious food, shop for souvenirs, and pray at the rich and historic Enoshima Shrine.

    And be sure to watch to the very end for a humorous behind-the-scenes look at producing the show!

    Enjoy the program and stay tuned for future episodes!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 02:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 930153
    VIRIN: 240711-A-MS361-9991
    Filename: DOD_110432088
    Length: 00:21:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising Sun at Enoshima, Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Rising Sun
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT