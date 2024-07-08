Rising Sun at Enoshima, Japan

Are you curious about places to go and things to do while you’re stationed in Japan? Check out the renewed “Rising Sun” program, back after a hiatus, which highlights activities, events, culture and history in the local area that you can enjoy!
In this episode, we visited the historic island of Enoshima, which is just a one-hour drive from Camp Zama. Here, among other activities, you can enjoy the scenic beauty of the island, eat delicious food, shop for souvenirs, and pray at the rich and historic Enoshima Shrine.
And be sure to watch to the very end for a humorous behind-the-scenes look at producing the show!
Enjoy the program and stay tuned for future episodes!
