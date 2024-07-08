Yokota hosts 374th Airlift Wing change of command

Team Yokota hosted the 374th Airlift Wing (AW) change of command on July 9th, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, outgoing 374th AW commander, relinquished command and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander, assumed command of the 374th AW.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930151
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-BT860-3919
|Filename:
|DOD_110431901
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
