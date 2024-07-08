Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts 374th Airlift Wing change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Tokyo

    Team Yokota hosted the 374th Airlift Wing (AW) change of command on July 9th, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, outgoing 374th AW commander, relinquished command and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander, assumed command of the 374th AW.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 930151
    VIRIN: 240709-F-BT860-3919
    Filename: DOD_110431901
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    This work, Yokota hosts 374th Airlift Wing change of command, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    374th airlift wing
    374th aw
    374th change of command
    yokota change of command
    yokota coc

