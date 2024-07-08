Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during all-hands assembly at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Aiea, Hawaii on July 9, 2024. The visit to USINDOPACOM was one of several engagements with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of USINDOPACOM, demonstrating the deep friendship between the two countries and reaffirming the U.S. ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance established in 1953. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 00:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930149
|VIRIN:
|240709-N-BD629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110431890
|Length:
|00:08:37
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Speaks During All-hands Call at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
