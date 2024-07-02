Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 2, 2024

    JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers and Royal Brunei Land Forces conduct a jungle field training exercise during Pahlawan Warrior 24 in Brunei; U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopter pilots arm and fire AGM-179 joint air-to-ground munition during an expeditionary strike training mission off the coast of Okinawa, Japan; and U.S. Marines conduct a boat raid exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa.

    Location: JP

