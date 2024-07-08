FGS Frankfurt am Begins Force Integration Phase of RIMPAC 2024

Germany's Berlin-class replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main (A 1412) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii to begin the force integration phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|07.09.2024
|07.09.2024 21:28
|B-Roll
|930139
|240709-N-ZV473-2802
|1001
|DOD_110431568
|00:00:39
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
