NAVSCIATTS' Riverine Course conducts Final Training Exercise for Semester 24-4

International security force professionals from Colombia, Mexico, and Paraguay conduct a simulated hot extraction in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Officer Riverine (PCOR) course final training exercise.
PCOR is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide foreign security force personnel with the specialized training necessary to effectively plan and safely execute patrol craft security actions supporting the interdiction of illicit contraband, counter-narcotic/counter-terrorism operations, and waterborne special operations in the riverine environment.
NAVSCIATTS is U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command's premier security cooperation training command operating in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. The international training command's five annual semesters assist in developing, shaping, and maintaining strategic relationships with the United States' strategic network of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
07.09.2024
|07.09.2024 19:44
|Video Productions
|930138
|240709-N-TI567-1001
|930138
|DOD_110431547
|00:00:46
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
