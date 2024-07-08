Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) leaves port at Joint Base Peral Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 8, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. The worlds largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the worlds oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 20:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930137
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-ZD833-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110431544
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Carl Vinson leaves port for RIMPAC 2024, by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT