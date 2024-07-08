Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson leaves port for RIMPAC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) leaves port at Joint Base Peral Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 8, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. The worlds largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the worlds oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930137
    VIRIN: 240708-F-ZD833-8001
    Filename: DOD_110431544
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson leaves port for RIMPAC 2024, by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT