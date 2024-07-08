Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center 2024 Summer Hours

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FREE and open to the public! Come visit the award winning Fort McCoy Commemorative Area & History Center during the summer of 2024. Hours for June - August are every 1st Saturday 10am - 3pm and 2nd and 4th Fridays 12pm - 4 p.m. The Commemorative Area overall consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. As well as an Equipment Park show casing Army Vehicles spanning multiple eras. The buildings and Equipment Park are self guided areas so you can enjoy at your own pace.

(U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)



Music:

Country Cue 1 by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Artist: http://audionautix.com/