    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center 2024 Summer Hours

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    FREE and open to the public! Come visit the award winning Fort McCoy Commemorative Area & History Center during the summer of 2024. Hours for June - August are every 1st Saturday 10am - 3pm and 2nd and 4th Fridays 12pm - 4 p.m. The Commemorative Area overall consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. As well as an Equipment Park show casing Army Vehicles spanning multiple eras. The buildings and Equipment Park are self guided areas so you can enjoy at your own pace.
    (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Music:
    Country Cue 1 by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    Artist: http://audionautix.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 16:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 930132
    VIRIN: 240709-A-CV950-4204
    Filename: DOD_110431271
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Museum
    Fort McCoy
    Commemorative Area
    History Center
    Equipment Part

