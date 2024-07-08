Combat Boat Type 90 Operators Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Swedish Marines with 1st Amphibious Regiment forces and U.S. Marine with 4th Marine Division, 4th Amphibious Battalion, participate in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) May 22, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)