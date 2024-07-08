Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Boat Type 90 Operators Course

    SWEDEN

    05.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown and Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Swedish Marines with 1st Amphibious Regiment forces and U.S. Marine with 4th Marine Division, 4th Amphibious Battalion, participate in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) May 22, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930122
    VIRIN: 240709-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110431038
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SE

    NATO
    USMC
    Sweden
    Marines
    4th MARDIV
    Baltic Operations
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA
    Combat Boat
    BALTOPS24

