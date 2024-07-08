2024 Hunter Army Airfield Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School at Hunter Army Airfield took place from June 19-21 at the installation chapel. The theme of the event was “Outback Rock: Where kids venture into solid faith” and 35 children attended. Support was provided by 25 individuals who served as volunteers. In addition to arts and crafts, each day the children participated games, story time and a large-group assembly session with skits and music.
|06.21.2024
|07.09.2024 15:21
|Package
|930118
|240619-A-BL368-1001
|DOD_110430998
|00:01:10
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
