Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Hunter Army Airfield Vacation Bible School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Vacation Bible School at Hunter Army Airfield took place from June 19-21 at the installation chapel. The theme of the event was “Outback Rock: Where kids venture into solid faith” and 35 children attended. Support was provided by 25 individuals who served as volunteers. In addition to arts and crafts, each day the children participated games, story time and a large-group assembly session with skits and music.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930118
    VIRIN: 240619-A-BL368-1001
    Filename: DOD_110430998
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Hunter Army Airfield Vacation Bible School, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hunter Army Airfield
    military child
    Vacation Bible School
    HAAF
    VBS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT