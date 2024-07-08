2024 Hunter Army Airfield Vacation Bible School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vacation Bible School at Hunter Army Airfield took place from June 19-21 at the installation chapel. The theme of the event was “Outback Rock: Where kids venture into solid faith” and 35 children attended. Support was provided by 25 individuals who served as volunteers. In addition to arts and crafts, each day the children participated games, story time and a large-group assembly session with skits and music.