ASM Technical Training

Ssgt. Derieo Herron gives an overview ASM or Aviation Structural Maintenance technical training at the 359th TRS Det 1 at NAS Pensecola. This detachment is one of many attached to Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930098
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430686
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
