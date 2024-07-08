Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASM Technical Training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Ssgt. Derieo Herron gives an overview ASM or Aviation Structural Maintenance technical training at the 359th TRS Det 1 at NAS Pensecola. This detachment is one of many attached to Sheppard AFB.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Detachment
    Technical Training
    ASM
    Aircraft Structurual Maintenance

