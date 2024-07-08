Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    557th Weather Wing Change of Command

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing

    Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, sixteenth Air Force; Air Forces Cyber commander presided over the change of command ceremony where Col. Bradley Stebbins relinquished command of the 557th Weather Wing and Col. Joseph Coughlin assumed command on July 2, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:45
    Length: 00:42:51
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

