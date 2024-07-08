557th Weather Wing Change of Command

Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, sixteenth Air Force; Air Forces Cyber commander presided over the change of command ceremony where Col. Bradley Stebbins relinquished command of the 557th Weather Wing and Col. Joseph Coughlin assumed command on July 2, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|930094
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-FB238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430589
|Length:
|00:42:51
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
