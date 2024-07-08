Capt. Garret Beck, Medical Readiness Company commander, wishes the Fort Campbell community a wonderful summer and has some safety tips to help ensure everyone has a happy and healthy summer!
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 12:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930091
|VIRIN:
|240628-D-DQ133-4445
|Filename:
|DOD_110430553
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Company Commander Gives Safety Brief, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS

