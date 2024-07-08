Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Company Commander Provides Summer Safety Tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Plans this weekend? Are they safe? Capt. Garret Beck, Medical Readiness Company commander, has some safety tips to help ensure everyone has a wonderful weekend!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930090
    VIRIN: 240628-D-DQ133-4444
    Filename: DOD_110430552
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Company Commander Provides Summer Safety Tips, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT