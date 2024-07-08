U.S. Service Members participate in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members compete in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition, hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 28, 2024. The mission of the CMP is to promote marksmanship through firearms training and safety programs, and competitions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)