Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Service Members participate in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service members compete in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition, hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 28, 2024. The mission of the CMP is to promote marksmanship through firearms training and safety programs, and competitions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930082
    VIRIN: 240628-M-AJ435-5521
    Filename: DOD_110430385
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members participate in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rifle Team; Interservice; USMC; USMCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT