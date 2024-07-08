U.S. service members compete in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition, hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 24, 2024. The mission of the CMP is to promote marksmanship through firearms training and safety programs, and competitions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930080
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-AJ435-7785
|Filename:
|DOD_110430372
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Service Members compete in the 63rd annual Interservice Rifle Competition, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
