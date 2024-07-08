United States Southern Command Joint Color Guard presents the American flag at a Miami Marlins game on July 4th, 2025. The Marlins invites United States Southern Command to participate in the Independence Day Military Appreciation event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930077
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-GW628-8458
|Filename:
|DOD_110430356
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Southern Command Joint Color Guard presents the American flag at a Miami Marlins game on July 4th, 2025, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
