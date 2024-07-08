Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Southern Command Joint Color Guard presents the American flag at a Miami Marlins game on July 4th, 2025

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by William Beach 

    U.S. Southern Command

    United States Southern Command Joint Color Guard presents the American flag at a Miami Marlins game on July 4th, 2025. The Marlins invites United States Southern Command to participate in the Independence Day Military Appreciation event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930077
    VIRIN: 240704-A-GW628-8458
    Filename: DOD_110430356
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    This work, United States Southern Command Joint Color Guard presents the American flag at a Miami Marlins game on July 4th, 2025, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    Military Appreciation
    July 4

