Celebrating Independence Day, the Washington Nationals visited service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3-4, 2024. During their visit, the team toured the installation’s units, hosted a watch party for the Nationals’ Independence Day game, and participated in an Air Force vs. Army softball game. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930068
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-GT255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430326
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nats on Base - Washington Nationals visit Deployed Airmen, by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT