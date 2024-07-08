Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nats on Base - Washington Nationals visit Deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Celebrating Independence Day, the Washington Nationals visited service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3-4, 2024. During their visit, the team toured the installation’s units, hosted a watch party for the Nationals’ Independence Day game, and participated in an Air Force vs. Army softball game. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 08:57
    Category: Package
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Washington Nationals

