U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Blake Dailey, a native of Phelan, California, and a pharmacy technician, stationed with Navy Health Clinic Quantico, explains the new MX ScriptCenter kiosk on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 2, 2024. The kiosk is a new addition to NHCQ, which simplifies and improves customer experiences as they pick up non-refrigerated medication refills. The MX ScriptCenter was implemented as major changes come to the clinic’s pharmacy as staff prepare for its renovations. Pharmacy customers will experience suspension of its services as the pharmacy transitions to a new location by July 22nd. For any issue with the kiosk, contact the front desk (703) 784-1580 or nearest clinic representative. For updates on the pharmacy procedures, you can also visit the NHCQ or MCBQ Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/NavalHealthClinicQuantico/; https://www.facebook.com/MarineCorpsBaseQuantico/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930067
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430310
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Health Clinic Quantico: MX ScriptCenter Introduction, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT