Flintlock 2024 Côte d'Ivoire Wrap-up

Representatives from nine countries participated in Flintlock 24 in Cote d'Ivoire from May 13-24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 07:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930064
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-DB956-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430242
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
