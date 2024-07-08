Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 2024 Côte d'Ivoire Wrap-up

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Representatives from nine countries participated in Flintlock 24 in Cote d'Ivoire from May 13-24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930064
    VIRIN: 240531-F-DB956-9001
    Filename: DOD_110430242
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock 24

