Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRASC 2024 VIDEO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    On 3 June 2024, the 8th Army Religious Affairs hosted a Best Religious Affairs Competition spanning four days across South Korea. The competition aimed to assess and recognize the top-performing U.S. Religious Affairs Soldiers. Events throughout the competition tested soldiers in Physical Fitness, Spiritual Fitness, and Military Knowledge domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 01:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930047
    VIRIN: 240607-A-SJ697-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429951
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRASC 2024 VIDEO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BRASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT