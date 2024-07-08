Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Majority & Eric Lee

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Majority with special guest Eric Lee performed at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 1, 2024. They are toured with Armed Forces Entertainment to play live shows for service members and their families for free. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930045
    VIRIN: 240701-N-OR754-9879
    Filename: DOD_110429923
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Eric Lee
    MWR Sasebo
    The Majority

