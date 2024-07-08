The Majority & Eric Lee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Majority with special guest Eric Lee performed at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 1, 2024. They are toured with Armed Forces Entertainment to play live shows for service members and their families for free. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)