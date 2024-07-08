Fuji Viper High Explosive Range Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines execute a high explosive range as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 20-21, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda) This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: BOTH performed by Apollo Audio/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.