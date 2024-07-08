Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuji Viper High Explosive Range Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a high explosive range as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 20-21, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda) This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: BOTH performed by Apollo Audio/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 23:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930039
    VIRIN: 240709-M-VR873-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429752
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    U.S. Marines
    Combined Arms Training Center
    Fuji Viper
    High Explosives
    High Explosive Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT