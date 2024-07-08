Fuji Viper High Explosive Range Reel

U.S. Marines execute a high explosive range as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 20-21, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda) This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: BOTH performed by Apollo Audio/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 23:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930039
|VIRIN:
|240709-M-VR873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110429752
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
