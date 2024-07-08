AR-MEDCOM, MRTC inaugurate TeamSTEPPS program at Jacksonville campus of Mayo Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Army Reserve Soldiers of 7303rd Medical Training Support Battalion from Fort Eisenhower, Ga., functioned as Observer Controller/Trainers during the inaugural training event of Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety, or TeamSTEPPS, at the Mayo Clinic here, from June 21st to June 23rd, 2024. TeamSTEPPS has been historically conducted at the Rochester, Minn. campus of the Mayo Clinic for the past decade, providing Army Reserve Soldiers with tough, realistic training through multiple scenarios under stress and time constraints. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
