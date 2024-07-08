Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM, MRTC inaugurate TeamSTEPPS program at Jacksonville campus of Mayo Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Army Reserve Soldiers of 7303rd Medical Training Support Battalion from Fort Eisenhower, Ga., functioned as Observer Controller/Trainers during the inaugural training event of Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety, or TeamSTEPPS, at the Mayo Clinic here, from June 21st to June 23rd, 2024. TeamSTEPPS has been historically conducted at the Rochester, Minn. campus of the Mayo Clinic for the past decade, providing Army Reserve Soldiers with tough, realistic training through multiple scenarios under stress and time constraints. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
     
    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Still Weightless
    Artist: American Legion

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 08:37
    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Mayo Clinic
    TeamSTEPPS
    MRTC
    Medical Readiness and Training Command

