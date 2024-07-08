AR-MEDCOM Commanders interact with troops during Ultimate Caduceus 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Commanders from the Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group from Camp Parks, Calif., the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., all took part in the distinguished visitors day on June 18, 2024 for the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024, or UC-24, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The commanders toured the training sites and met with interbranch service members and interagency personnel taking part in UC-24.



U.S. Army Reserve Col. Rodney Sanders, WE-MARSG Commander, talks about how the presence of units under Army Reserve Medical Command have been an integral component to UC-24. Moreover, Sanders said that exercises such as UC-24 are essential to unit readiness for real-world military medical operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Through the Eye of the Needle

Artist: Josef Falkensköld