AR-MEDCOM Commanders interact with troops during Ultimate Caduceus 2024

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Commanders from the Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group from Camp Parks, Calif., the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., all took part in the distinguished visitors day on June 18, 2024 for the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024, or UC-24, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The commanders toured the training sites and met with interbranch service members and interagency personnel taking part in UC-24.
U.S. Army Reserve Col. Rodney Sanders, WE-MARSG Commander, talks about how the presence of units under Army Reserve Medical Command have been an integral component to UC-24. Moreover, Sanders said that exercises such as UC-24 are essential to unit readiness for real-world military medical operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Through the Eye of the Needle
Artist: Josef Falkensköld
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 08:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930031
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110429640
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
