    AR-MEDCOM Commanders interact with troops during Ultimate Caduceus 2024

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Commanders from the Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group from Camp Parks, Calif., the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., all took part in the distinguished visitors day on June 18, 2024 for the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024, or UC-24, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The commanders toured the training sites and met with interbranch service members and interagency personnel taking part in UC-24.

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Rodney Sanders, WE-MARSG Commander, talks about how the presence of units under Army Reserve Medical Command have been an integral component to UC-24. Moreover, Sanders said that exercises such as UC-24 are essential to unit readiness for real-world military medical operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Through the Eye of the Needle
    Artist: Josef Falkensköld

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 08:37
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    interoperability
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    TRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

