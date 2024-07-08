Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Focus Group Survey Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Don Whitley, lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, sheds light on insights from the focus group survey conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, June 11, 2024.

    The focus group survey, designed by Whitley and his team, identified key challenges and facilitated the development of tailored solutions aimed at improving patient care and operational efficiency at the facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930015
    VIRIN: 240611-D-HU234-1003
    Filename: DOD_110429386
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Focus Group Survey Recap, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC
    Focus Group Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT