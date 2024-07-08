U.S. Army Pvt. Glen Goble who is a bradley mechanic for 3-8 Cavalry Regiment, 3ABCT shares his reasons for enlisting in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavasos, Texas, June 16, 2024. Goble joined to make his family proud and to provide a better life for himself and his family. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 05:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930014
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-NH875-5308
|Filename:
|DOD_110429378
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
This work, Why I Serve Pvt. Goble, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
