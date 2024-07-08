Why I Serve Pvt. Goble

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pvt. Glen Goble who is a bradley mechanic for 3-8 Cavalry Regiment, 3ABCT shares his reasons for enlisting in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavasos, Texas, June 16, 2024. Goble joined to make his family proud and to provide a better life for himself and his family. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)