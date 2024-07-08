Why I Serve Chaplain Beisel

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Beisel is a Chaplain for 3-8 Cavalry Regiment, 3 ABCT and he shares his thoughts on why he chose to serve on Fort Cavasos, Texas, June 14, 2024. Beisel commissioned to be a Chaplain after 9-11 because he wanted to serve his Soldiers spiritual needs during combat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
