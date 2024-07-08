Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors qualify in various weapons

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sailors conduct weapons qualification shoots on the M18 service pistol, M240B machine gun and the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930010
    VIRIN: 240527-N-IL330-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429341
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

