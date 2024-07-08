Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sailors conduct weapons qualification shoots on the M18 service pistol, M240B machine gun and the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930010
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-IL330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110429341
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors qualify in various weapons, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT