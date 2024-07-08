USS Tripoli Sailors qualify in various weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sailors conduct weapons qualification shoots on the M18 service pistol, M240B machine gun and the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun in the Pacific Ocean, May 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)