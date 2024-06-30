Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Watch operators and analysts perform their duties at the CBP Watch, CBP headquarters.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The CBP Watch serves as an agency-wide center for information-sharing and analysis available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week supporting CBP operators, analysts, and facilitating decision makers in support of the CBP Enduring Mission Priorities by shaping and delivering critical and timely information within a multi-domain national border security environment. The CBP Watch provides operators and leadership with an integrated and holistic view of current and emerging domestic and global threats, operating across all intelligence and operational functional environments including strategic, operational and tactical levels.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930000
    VIRIN: 240429-H-MJ013-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429206
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: US

    TAGS

    domestic, terrorism, threats, global, CBP Watch, analysts

