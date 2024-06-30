CBP Watch operators and analysts perform their duties at the CBP Watch, CBP headquarters.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The CBP Watch serves as an agency-wide center for information-sharing and analysis available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week supporting CBP operators, analysts, and facilitating decision makers in support of the CBP Enduring Mission Priorities by shaping and delivering critical and timely information within a multi-domain national border security environment. The CBP Watch provides operators and leadership with an integrated and holistic view of current and emerging domestic and global threats, operating across all intelligence and operational functional environments including strategic, operational and tactical levels.