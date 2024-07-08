Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve_Singleton

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. John Singleton from 1-12 Cavalry, 3 ABCT is an M-1 armor crewman and shares his experience on why he chose to serve in the military on Fort Cavasos, Texas, June 12, 2024. Singleton explains how the Army has given him a chance to travel, set himself apart from his peers, and continue a family legacy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929996
    VIRIN: 240612-A-NH875-2304
    Filename: DOD_110429174
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    This work, Why I Serve_Singleton, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M1 armor crewman
    Army
    Fort Cavasos

