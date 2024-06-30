Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates National Therapeutic Recreation Week

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed celebrates National Therapeutic Recreation Week, highlighting the incredible impact of recreation-based therapies on patients' recovery and well-being. Through the dedication of professionals like Harvey Naranjo, the adaptive sports program has helped countless individuals regain function and confidence, forging new paths to recovery.

