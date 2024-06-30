Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Junior Sailor Demonstrates Expert-level Skills

Machinery Repairman (MR) 3rd Class Colson Cadore, hailing from Saint Patrick, Grenada, is a shining example of dedication and precision in the U.S. Navy. Cadore saved the Navy valuable time and resources by constructing the Sea Water Service Pump Shaft in-house for USS Stout (DDG 55), a task in which he tackled with meticulous attention to detail. Despite the availability of various construction methods, Cadore opted for a more tedious yet precise approach, showcasing his commitment to excellence in his craft.
