    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Junior Sailor Demonstrates Expert-level Skills

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Harrison Cox, Danielle Lofton and Oscar Pope

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Machinery Repairman (MR) 3rd Class Colson Cadore, hailing from Saint Patrick, Grenada, is a shining example of dedication and precision in the U.S. Navy. Cadore saved the Navy valuable time and resources by constructing the Sea Water Service Pump Shaft in-house for USS Stout (DDG 55), a task in which he tackled with meticulous attention to detail. Despite the availability of various construction methods, Cadore opted for a more tedious yet precise approach, showcasing his commitment to excellence in his craft.

    Music by: Bensound
    License code: 7FE532WLEGKRLZS3

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 13:04
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Machinery Repairman
    MARMC
    USS Stout (DDG 55)

