Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Junior Sailor Demonstrates Expert-level Skills

Machinery Repairman (MR) 3rd Class Colson Cadore, hailing from Saint Patrick, Grenada, is a shining example of dedication and precision in the U.S. Navy. Cadore saved the Navy valuable time and resources by constructing the Sea Water Service Pump Shaft in-house for USS Stout (DDG 55), a task in which he tackled with meticulous attention to detail. Despite the availability of various construction methods, Cadore opted for a more tedious yet precise approach, showcasing his commitment to excellence in his craft.



