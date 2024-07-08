Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: VMFA-214 conducts bilateral training flight with RAAF No. 75 Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAFF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Australian Air Force aviators with RAAF No. 75 Squadron, conduct a bilateral training flight at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, June 18, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929980
    VIRIN: 240618-M-OO167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428981
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: RAFF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: VMFA-214 conducts bilateral training flight with RAAF No. 75 Squadron, by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35B
    Black Sheep
    VMFA-214
    No. 75 Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT