B-roll: VMFA-214 conducts bilateral training flight with RAAF No. 75 Squadron

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Australian Air Force aviators with RAAF No. 75 Squadron, conduct a bilateral training flight at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, June 18, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)