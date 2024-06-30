Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 2024 Olympian, Sgt. Sagen Maddalena

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sagen Maddalena will represent the United States in three events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: Women's 10m Air Rifle, 10m Mixed Team Air Rifle and Women's 50m Three-Position (or Smallbore) Rifle. This Groveland, California native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be Maddalena second Olympics in the 50m Smallbore event. She placed 5th at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This will be her first Olympics in the 10m air rifle events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929974
    VIRIN: 240708-A-ZG886-4271
    Filename: DOD_110428787
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet 2024 Olympian, Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Olympic
    Soldier Olympians
    Sagen Maddalena
    Olympics 2024
    Paris2024

