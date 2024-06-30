Meet 2024 Olympian, Sgt. Sagen Maddalena

U.S. Army Sgt. Sagen Maddalena will represent the United States in three events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: Women's 10m Air Rifle, 10m Mixed Team Air Rifle and Women's 50m Three-Position (or Smallbore) Rifle. This Groveland, California native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be Maddalena second Olympics in the 50m Smallbore event. She placed 5th at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This will be her first Olympics in the 10m air rifle events.
