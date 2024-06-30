Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico MCCS 4th of July Celebration

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and their friends and family celebrate the 4th of July at Lejeune Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on July 4, 2024. The event included family friendly games, food trucks and vendors, and culminated with a firework show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929972
    VIRIN: 240704-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428773
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico MCCS 4th of July Celebration, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCCS
    Lejeune Hall
    Independence Day
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)

