U.S. Marines and their friends and family celebrate the 4th of July at Lejeune Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on July 4, 2024. The event included family friendly games, food trucks and vendors, and culminated with a firework show.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929972
|VIRIN:
|240704-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110428773
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico MCCS 4th of July Celebration, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
