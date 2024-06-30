Meet COL Castillo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From a young age, COL Laudino Castillo, was deeply moved by a personal experience that set the course for his future. At just 7-8 years old, witnessing a doctor save his mother's life during a critical moment inspired him to pursue a career in medicine. This profound event planted the seed for his lifelong commitment to healthcare and service.



Path to the Army:

COL Castillo's journey into the Army was driven by a desire to be part of a significant organization and to make a meaningful difference. The Army not only provided him the opportunity to pursue his education, covering the costs from his bachelor's degree through medical school, but also allowed him to serve in various roles, developing his skills as an officer, professional, and physician.



Deployment to Afghanistan:

A pivotal moment in COL Castillo's career was his deployment to Afghanistan. Initially daunting, this experience solidified his dedication to the Army. Leading a team of 25 medics and being the sole doctor in Northeast Afghanistan, he faced challenging situations that underscored the importance of teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership. His deployment emphasized the value of providing excellent care to Soldiers, which reinforced his commitment to the Army and its mission.



Leadership Philosophy:

As the new commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, COL Castillo emphasizes three core principles:



1. People-Centric Leadership: Ensuring the well-being of staff and patients is paramount. He believes in taking care of people, making them feel valued and part of the team.



2. Accountability and Growth: He stresses the importance of accountability to drive progress and sustainability, with a focus on constructive development.



3. Inspiration and Motivation: By motivating and inspiring his team, he aims to foster a positive and productive environment where everyone feels their contributions are vital.



Expectations and Vision:

COL Castillo's expectations are rooted in respect, dignity, and exceptional care. He envisions a healthcare facility where staff treat each other and their patients with utmost respect, ensuring the best possible service. His goal is to make Irwin Army Community Hospital the preferred healthcare provider, known for its compassionate and comprehensive care.



Patient Care Approach:

Treating patients like family is at the heart of COL Castillo's approach. He believes in building rapport through empathy and connection, ensuring every patient feels understood and valued. This philosophy extends to every interaction, from a warm greeting to thorough, personalized care, creating a supportive and welcoming environment for all.



