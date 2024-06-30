Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG General Michael Talley visits Winn Army Community Hospital

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Major General Michael Talley, MEDCOM Chief of Staff and 20th Medical Service Corps Chief, visited Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on June 28-29. During his visit, he toured the medical facilities at Stewart-Hunter and engaged with the dedicated team members delivering exceptional patient care. He also served as the guest speaker to inaugurate the 107th Medical Service Corps Birthday celebration.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 10:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

