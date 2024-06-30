MG General Michael Talley visits Winn Army Community Hospital

Major General Michael Talley, MEDCOM Chief of Staff and 20th Medical Service Corps Chief, visited Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on June 28-29. During his visit, he toured the medical facilities at Stewart-Hunter and engaged with the dedicated team members delivering exceptional patient care. He also served as the guest speaker to inaugurate the 107th Medical Service Corps Birthday celebration.
