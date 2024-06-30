MG General Michael Talley visits Winn Army Community Hospital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major General Michael Talley, MEDCOM Chief of Staff and 20th Medical Service Corps Chief, visited Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on June 28-29. During his visit, he toured the medical facilities at Stewart-Hunter and engaged with the dedicated team members delivering exceptional patient care. He also served as the guest speaker to inaugurate the 107th Medical Service Corps Birthday celebration.