Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates July 4th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Bill Montgomery, business manager, Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, speaks about providing service members a piece of home during the July 4th celebration on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 4, 2024. This year’s celebration provided free rides and entertainment for the Wiesbaden military community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Austin Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 08:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929942
    VIRIN: 240708-A-CQ023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428502
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates July 4th, by SSG Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    Family and Morale Welfare Recreation
    StrongerTogether
    Our Home in Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT