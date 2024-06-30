Bill Montgomery, business manager, Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, speaks about providing service members a piece of home during the July 4th celebration on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 4, 2024. This year’s celebration provided free rides and entertainment for the Wiesbaden military community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929942
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-CQ023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110428502
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates July 4th, by SSG Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
