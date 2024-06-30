20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference [No Graphics]

The 20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference took place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany from June 18th through the 21st of 2024. The conference brought together senior enlisted leaders from militaries all over the world to discuss how to improve the Noncommissioned Officers Corps throughout their organizations. U.S. allies from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and our military alliances around the world, also discussed the future of these partnerships and how to grow them together.
This video was filmed on June 18 - 21, 2024
Video by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:04
CWO Kevin Mathers
Allied Command Operations Senior Enlisted Leader
@00:35
MCPO David Isom
INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader
@00:57
SGM Remigijus Katinas
Allied Command Transformation Senior Enlisted Leader
@01:22
SMA Daniel A. Dailey
15th Sergeant Major of the Army
