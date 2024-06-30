20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference [No Graphics]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference took place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany from June 18th through the 21st of 2024. The conference brought together senior enlisted leaders from militaries all over the world to discuss how to improve the Noncommissioned Officers Corps throughout their organizations. U.S. allies from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and our military alliances around the world, also discussed the future of these partnerships and how to grow them together.







This video was filmed on June 18 - 21, 2024

Video by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria



