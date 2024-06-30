Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference [No Graphics]

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor and Staff Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta

    AFN Bavaria

    The 20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference took place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany from June 18th through the 21st of 2024. The conference brought together senior enlisted leaders from militaries all over the world to discuss how to improve the Noncommissioned Officers Corps throughout their organizations. U.S. allies from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and our military alliances around the world, also discussed the future of these partnerships and how to grow them together.



    This video was filmed on June 18 - 21, 2024
    Video by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:04
    CWO Kevin Mathers
    Allied Command Operations Senior Enlisted Leader

    @00:35
    MCPO David Isom
    INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader

    @00:57
    SGM Remigijus Katinas
    Allied Command Transformation Senior Enlisted Leader

    @01:22
    SMA Daniel A. Dailey
    15th Sergeant Major of the Army

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929937
    VIRIN: 240620-A-MQ729-5992
    Filename: DOD_110428448
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 20th Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference [No Graphics], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor and SSG Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    ICC
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

