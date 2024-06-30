240708-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2024) - Commander, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan hosted a change of command ceremony where Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 21:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929925
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110428041
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
