    CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240708-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2024) - Commander, Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan hosted a change of command ceremony where Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 21:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929925
    VIRIN: 240708-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428041
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    CNFJ
    Navy
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

