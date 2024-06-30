Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Estonia hosts U.S. Independence Day celebration in Tallinn

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    07.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, George Kent, hosts a U.S. Independence Day celebration at his residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3, 2024. U.S. soldiers with Task Force Voit, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, displayed a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on the grounds during the event at the invitation of Ambassador Kent. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929919
    VIRIN: 240703-Z-LR080-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427833
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TALLINN, EE

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Estonia hosts U.S. Independence Day celebration in Tallinn, by SPC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether; VCorps; target_news_europe; XVIII ABN Corps; First Team; Live the Legend

