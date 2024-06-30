U.S. Ambassador to Estonia hosts U.S. Independence Day celebration in Tallinn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, George Kent, hosts a U.S. Independence Day celebration at his residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3, 2024. U.S. soldiers with Task Force Voit, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, displayed a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on the grounds during the event at the invitation of Ambassador Kent. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)