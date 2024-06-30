U.S. Ambassador to Estonia hosts U.S. Independence Day celebration in Tallinn

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, George Kent, hosts a U.S. Independence Day celebration at his residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3, 2024. U.S. soldiers with Task Force Voit, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, displayed a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on the grounds during the event at the invitation of Ambassador Kent. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929919
|VIRIN:
|240703-Z-LR080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427833
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
