Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event (REEL)

Palau’s U.S. ambassador, Joel Ehrendreich, with support from U.S. Embassy Koror, hosted President Surangel Whipps Jr., the President of Palau, the command deck for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and other Palauan key leaders, community members, and U.S. servicemembers, attend Palau’s 4th of July event during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Airai, Palau, July 3, 2024. The Koa Moana team, CLB-13, generously sponsored the flights and accommodations for the III Marine Expeditionary Band, enabling their valued presence and support at the event. An event like this serves as a compelling testament to the deep partnership between the United States and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)