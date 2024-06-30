Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station Detroit rescues 5 in Lake Erie off 10nm off Ashtabula

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew rescued 5 people 10 nautical miles off Ashtabula, Ohio, in Lake Erie July 6, 2024.
    Crews responded after receiving a cell phone report that the boat had capsized.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 22:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929914
    VIRIN: 240607-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427742
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT