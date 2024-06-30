Air Station Detroit rescues 5 in Lake Erie off 10nm off Ashtabula

Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew rescued 5 people 10 nautical miles off Ashtabula, Ohio, in Lake Erie July 6, 2024.
Crews responded after receiving a cell phone report that the boat had capsized.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)
|07.06.2024
|07.06.2024 22:10
|B-Roll
|929914
|240607-G-G0109-1001
|DOD_110427742
|00:02:59
|OHIO, US
|3
|3
