    Navigating Generations

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Hunter Clark of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shares his family history as the 5th generation in the military and how he was prepared for the Land Navigation event at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky, June 26, 2024. Land Navigation is intended to test Cadets on their ability to use navigational tools, such as a compass, map, and protractor, to locate checkpoints in unfamiliar terrain.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929904
    VIRIN: 240626-O-MN346-7759
    Filename: DOD_110427530
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    ROTC
    ARMY
    Cadet Summer Training
    Army ROTC CST
    USACC - ROTC

