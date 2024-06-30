Navigating Generations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet Hunter Clark of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shares his family history as the 5th generation in the military and how he was prepared for the Land Navigation event at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky, June 26, 2024. Land Navigation is intended to test Cadets on their ability to use navigational tools, such as a compass, map, and protractor, to locate checkpoints in unfamiliar terrain.