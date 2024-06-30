Cadet Hunter Clark of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shares his family history as the 5th generation in the military and how he was prepared for the Land Navigation event at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky, June 26, 2024. Land Navigation is intended to test Cadets on their ability to use navigational tools, such as a compass, map, and protractor, to locate checkpoints in unfamiliar terrain.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929904
|VIRIN:
|240626-O-MN346-7759
|Filename:
|DOD_110427530
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navigating Generations, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
