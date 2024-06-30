Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army supports 3rd Infantry Division Installation Protection Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    First Army Soldiers support the 3rd Infantry Division in an Installation Protection Exercise, March 20-21, 2024. During the two-day exercise, First Army observer, coach/trainers provided evaluations and after-action reviews during and after the training event to test the preparedness of the installation during the training by using real-world scenarios to validate the response to these complex and difficult situations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929902
    VIRIN: 240321-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427509
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

    TAGS

    3ID
    First Army
    Force Protection Exercise
    usarmy
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    First Army Division East

