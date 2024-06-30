First Army supports 3rd Infantry Division Installation Protection Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Army Soldiers support the 3rd Infantry Division in an Installation Protection Exercise, March 20-21, 2024. During the two-day exercise, First Army observer, coach/trainers provided evaluations and after-action reviews during and after the training event to test the preparedness of the installation during the training by using real-world scenarios to validate the response to these complex and difficult situations.