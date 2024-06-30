First Army Soldiers support the 3rd Infantry Division in an Installation Protection Exercise, March 20-21, 2024. During the two-day exercise, First Army observer, coach/trainers provided evaluations and after-action reviews during and after the training event to test the preparedness of the installation during the training by using real-world scenarios to validate the response to these complex and difficult situations.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929902
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427509
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army supports 3rd Infantry Division Installation Protection Exercise, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
