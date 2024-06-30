Cpl. Waverly Woodson awarded Dinstinguished Service Cross

First Army Soldiers conducted a small ceremony on Omaha Beach to commemorate Cpl. Waverly Woodson with the Distinguished Service Cross June 7, 2024. The cross was awarded for his heroic action as a medic where he fought for over 30 hours and saved over 200 lives, during the D-Day Assault June 6, 1944.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929901
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427508
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
