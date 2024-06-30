Cpl. Waverly Woodson awarded Dinstinguished Service Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Army Soldiers conducted a small ceremony on Omaha Beach to commemorate Cpl. Waverly Woodson with the Distinguished Service Cross June 7, 2024. The cross was awarded for his heroic action as a medic where he fought for over 30 hours and saved over 200 lives, during the D-Day Assault June 6, 1944.