    Cpl. Waverly Woodson awarded Dinstinguished Service Cross

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    First Army Soldiers conducted a small ceremony on Omaha Beach to commemorate Cpl. Waverly Woodson with the Distinguished Service Cross June 7, 2024. The cross was awarded for his heroic action as a medic where he fought for over 30 hours and saved over 200 lives, during the D-Day Assault June 6, 1944.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929901
    VIRIN: 240607-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427508
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FR

    This work, Cpl. Waverly Woodson awarded Dinstinguished Service Cross, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    Eucom
    First Army
    D-DAY
    WWII80EUROPE
    USEUR-AF

